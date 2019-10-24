Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcus Wayland Helms. View Sign Service Information Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill 314 Spratt Street Fort Mill , SC 29715 (803)-547-7575 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Marcus Wayland Helms, Sr. entered into the Lord's presence on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, after fighting appendix cancer for over two years. He was born in Monroe, N.C., on September 6, 1934. He was predeceased by his parents, Joe and Winnie Helms and an infant sister.



The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, October 25, 2019 at Fort Mill Church of God with the Rev. Mark Leonhardt and the Rev. Larry Nivens officiating. Burial will follow at Unity Cemetery.



After graduating Fort Mill High School and King's College he worked with the Rock Hill and Fort Mill Telephone Companies, now Comporium, for 43 years. He began as a draftsman in engineering in Rock Hill and retired as plant superintendent in Fort Mill. His working years were interrupted when he was drafted and served in the US Army for two years in Germany. He claimed he got his desk job in Germany because he was a good ole southern boy. After retiring he thoroughly enjoyed working at the Comporium Museum, Wolfe Funeral Home and Palmetto Funeral Home.



Always active, Wayland served as president of the Fort Mill Lions Club and Comporium Pioneer Club. He enjoyed singing and acting in the Fort Mill Community Play House and serving on the board for many years. Wayland also enjoyed singing in hundreds of weddings as well as the Rock Hill and Fort Mill Community Choruses. He claimed yard work was his therapy.



Wayland loved sports and played and coached soft ball. He was an avid fan of UNC basketball for more than 60 years and in baseball it was the Indians and the Dodgers. He loved playing golf and in his retirement he worked part-time at the Fort Mill Golf Course.



As a member of the Church of God he served as a trustee, member of many committees, the choir and special singing groups. He was a longtime member of the church finance team where he was often teased regarding his strict rules.



To his family he will be remembered as loving, generous, and fun-loving. Planning trips and traveling were always on his mind. He reached his goal of visiting all 50 states and many countries. His highlights were hiking the Grand Canyon, being baptized in the Jordan River and being in Vatican City on Easter in 1958.



Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Yvonne (Von) Rodgers Helms, his son, Marc W. Helms, Jr. and wife, Stacy of Rock Hill, and daughter Dr. Gina Helms of Tanzania, East Africa.



The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Fort Mill Church of God.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials may be made to the Fort Mill Church of God Missions Dept., P.O. Box 94, Fort Mill, SC 29716.



