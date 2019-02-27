Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Arminta "Arminta" (Sturgis) Mitchell. View Sign

Mrs. Margaret Arminta Sturgis Mitchell, 95, of Rock Hill, SC, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at her home.



A native of York County, Mrs. Mitchell was born on January 7, 1924, a daughter of the late Theodore Benjamin and Mamie Carter Sturgis. She graduated from Rock Hill High School and attended Winthrop College. She was a devoted member of Saint John's United Methodist Church for 69 years. She was also a former member of the Administrative Board, Browning Sykes Sunday School Class, Saint John's United Methodist Women, and Saint John's Retirees. She was a former church secretary for First Presbyterian Church and Saint John's United Methodist Church.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, John Moffatt Mitchell, sisters Dorothy Ann Sturgis, Inez Sturgis Isom, Thelma Sturgis Percival, and brother Theodore Sturgis.



Mrs. Mitchell is survived by her daughter, Janice Mitchell White and husband Bill of Rock Hill, SC, her son John Benjamin Mitchell and wife Karen of Catawba, SC; her sister Joyce Sturgis Stell of Lawrenceville, Georgia; her four grandchildren, Kimberly White Fowler and husband Joey of Catawba, SC; Kendall Frank White and wife Holly of Indian Land, SC; Jennifer Brooke Mitchell of Rock Hill; Allison Mitchell Hucks and husband Daniel of Conway, SC; six great-grandchildren, Hayden and Hailey Fowler, Caleb and Noah White, Alex and Addison Pemberton of Rock Hill and her loving and faithful caregiver, Glenda Fields of Rock Hill.



A Funeral Service to celebrate her life will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 11:00 A.M. at St. John's United Methodist Church with the Dr. Rodney Powell and Rev. Rett Haselden officiating. Interment will be held at 10:00 A.M. prior to the funeral service at Grandview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends following the funeral service at St. John's United Methodist Church.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Saint John's United Methodist Church, 321 S. Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730.



Online condolences may be made to the Mitchell family at

700 Heckle Boulevard

Rock Hill , SC 29732

Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home

700 Heckle Boulevard

Rock Hill , SC 29732

803-329-4141

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close