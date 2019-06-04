Mrs. Margaret Gladys Harris Crump, 91, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Grandview Memorial Park Cemetery, 620 South Cherry Road, Rock Hill. The family will receive friends following the graveside service at the cemetery.
Born in Fort Mill, South Carolina, Mrs. Crump was the daughter of the late Ronzo Harris and the late Etta Martin Harris. Mrs. Crump was the bookkeeper for Rock Hill Lumber Company for over 40 years, later after her retirement, the bookkeeper for the family business, Crump Plumbing Company. She attended Northside Baptist Church.
Mrs. Crump is survived by her husband of 73 years, Herman Crump; her two sons, Steve E. Crump and wife Cynthia; Donnie R. Crump and his wife Pati; her daughter, Kathy C. Stricker all of Rock Hill; her grandchildren, Brett Hutto, Donnie Crump, Jr. (Laura), Allison Ramsey Kee (Andrew), Matt Hutto (Cathy), Ashley C. Rawl (Edward), Christopher Stricker, Aimee C. Crawford (Brett); nine great-grandchildren. Mrs. Crump was preceded in death by two daughters, Sherry C. Miner and Patti C. Hutto; two grandchildren, Leslie Miner and Jackie Massey; two sisters, Frances H. Blackwelder and Carolyn H. Morgan.
Published in The Herald on June 4, 2019