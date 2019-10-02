Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Mauney. View Sign Service Information M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home 209 North Main Street Clover , SC 29710 (803)-222-9001 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Clover A.R.P. Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Clover A.R.P. Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Margaret Stroup Mauney, 95, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at home.



Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Clover A.R.P. Church with the Rev. Mark Miller officiating. Interment will be in Bethany A.R.P. Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service.



Mrs. Mauney was born November 17, 1923 in Clover, SC to the late William Oates Stroup, Sr. and Bettie Delaney Stroup. She graduated from Winthrop College with a degree in Home Economics. After graduation, she taught school and coached women's basketball, she married and had children. Margaret spent a number of years helping with the family chicken farm, primarily working with the eggs. She retired from the York County Vocational Rehabilitation Department where she served as an Adjustment Specialist.



Margaret's most favorite times included helping in her dad's dime store, working in her strawberry patch, playing bridge, and serving at her Church.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Mauney, her sister, Mary Parker, and her brother, Bill Stroup.



Survivors are her daughter Linda Wyrick (Ronnie); sons Carl "Buzzy" Mauney and Bill Mauney (Mary); three grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clover A.R.P. Church, 127 Kings Mountain Street, Clover, SC 29710 or Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.



