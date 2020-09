Or Copy this URL to Share

Margaret McClure departed this earthly life September 7, 2020. She leaves behind her siblings, Jennie McClure and Jessie Mobley, both of Rock Hill, SC; Patrica McGrant, Wilora McCorey, Calvin Williams and Daisy Gabriel, all of Charlotte, NC. Alexander Funeral Home of Charlotte, NC will be serving the family.



