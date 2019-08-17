Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret (Ivey) McDaniel. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Graveside service 11:00 AM Rose Hill Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret McDaniel, 90, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on August 15, 2019.



A graveside service will be at11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Rose Hill Cemetery with Pastor Lee Horne, (grandson) officiating and CC Vaughn,( great grandson) The family will receive friends at the graveside.



Margaret was born March 11, 1929 to the late John Ivey and Bertie Dover Ivey in York, S.C. She was the widow of John J. McDaniel. Mrs. McDaniel was a life long member of Church of God. She was always ready to help family, friends and neighbors in times of need.



Her memories will be cherished by her children, John McDaniel of York, SC, Peggy Horne (Leon) of Sharon, SC, Shirley Reynolds (Charles) of Blacksburg, SC, Billy McDaniel (Cynthia) of McConnells, SC, Wanda Davis of York, SC, 10 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 14 great great grandchildren. Survivors also include sisters, Joanne Lingerfelt , Luella Sanders of York. She was preceded in death by 5 brothers, 3 sisters, and son-in-law James White.



Memorials may be made to Restoration Point Church, 743 Church Park Drive, Clover, S.C. 29710.



