Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Mitchell Nunnery. View Sign Service Information Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-329-4141 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Mitchell Nunnery died on December 28, 2019 at the age of 93.



The family will receive friends 6 - 8 pm Monday, December 30, 2019, at Bass Cauthen Funeral Home, Rock Hill, SC. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Harmony Baptist Church, Edgemoor, SC with Rev. Patrick Roddey officiating.



She was born on August 2, 1926, the seventh child of George Franklin and Ethel Williams Mitchell. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter Peggy, husband of 59 years, Thomas Wylie Nunnery, her five brothers and their wives, William and Mary, Eugene and Jean, John Moffatt and 'Minta, and her brothers Charles and Cobby Mitchell.



She is survived by her daughters Nancy (Bill) Simmons and Judy (Bob) Ott, grandchildren April Simmons, Ashley (Jeff) Moon, Katie and Christopher Ott and great-grandson Owen Moon, her sisters Annie Nunnery, Florence Culp, Rosa Senn, her brother Jimmie, her sisters-in-law Martha Sue, Mary Alice, and Ellen, Carolyn (Fred) Nunnery, and brothers-in-law Sidney Nunnery and Allen Senn.



She was a graduate of Edgemoor High School and Erskine College. She taught Home Economics at Great Falls High School, then worked at Inter-Chemical in Rock Hill. She was a member of Harmony Baptist Church and a co-teacher of the Fidelis Sunday School Class. She was a previous member of "Young at Heart" and the Edgemoor Family and Community Leaders Club. She taught Sunday School more than fifty years and read through the Bible more than fifty times. She appreciated her friends at church, especially her young friends, Kaylei and Tristan Boling.



Memorials can be made to Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 5403 Harmony Church Road, Edgemoor, SC 29712, Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, 2275 India Hook Road,



Rock Hill, SC 29732 or George Franklin and Ethel Williams Mitchell Scholarship



Erskine Seminary, Due West, SC 29639



Bass Cauthen Funeral Home is serving the family.

Margaret Mitchell Nunnery died on December 28, 2019 at the age of 93.The family will receive friends 6 - 8 pm Monday, December 30, 2019, at Bass Cauthen Funeral Home, Rock Hill, SC. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Harmony Baptist Church, Edgemoor, SC with Rev. Patrick Roddey officiating.She was born on August 2, 1926, the seventh child of George Franklin and Ethel Williams Mitchell. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter Peggy, husband of 59 years, Thomas Wylie Nunnery, her five brothers and their wives, William and Mary, Eugene and Jean, John Moffatt and 'Minta, and her brothers Charles and Cobby Mitchell.She is survived by her daughters Nancy (Bill) Simmons and Judy (Bob) Ott, grandchildren April Simmons, Ashley (Jeff) Moon, Katie and Christopher Ott and great-grandson Owen Moon, her sisters Annie Nunnery, Florence Culp, Rosa Senn, her brother Jimmie, her sisters-in-law Martha Sue, Mary Alice, and Ellen, Carolyn (Fred) Nunnery, and brothers-in-law Sidney Nunnery and Allen Senn.She was a graduate of Edgemoor High School and Erskine College. She taught Home Economics at Great Falls High School, then worked at Inter-Chemical in Rock Hill. She was a member of Harmony Baptist Church and a co-teacher of the Fidelis Sunday School Class. She was a previous member of "Young at Heart" and the Edgemoor Family and Community Leaders Club. She taught Sunday School more than fifty years and read through the Bible more than fifty times. She appreciated her friends at church, especially her young friends, Kaylei and Tristan Boling.Memorials can be made to Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 5403 Harmony Church Road, Edgemoor, SC 29712, Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, 2275 India Hook Road,Rock Hill, SC 29732 or George Franklin and Ethel Williams Mitchell ScholarshipErskine Seminary, Due West, SC 29639Bass Cauthen Funeral Home is serving the family. Published in The Herald on Dec. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close