Margaret Snypp "Peggy" Nottle was called home to our Lord on Thursday, March 14, 2019 after a long struggle with cancer, surrounded by her family.



Born August 25, 1940 to J. Robert and Margaret J. Snypp. Peggy, to all who know her, was a dedicated educator with a Master's in Education and 29 plus years in teaching. She was a unique and caring individual who volunteered for the community and church. She loved helping others and touched many lives. She enjoyed playing weekly Bridge and various card games (and quite good at it!). Peggy devoted her entire life to her children and grandchildren and continues to influence their lives. She will be deeply missed.



She is survived by her daughter, Tracey Friel and her husband Thomas Friel; grandchildren, Casey and Sean Friel; brothers, Chan and Robert Snypp and their families.



A Memorial Service is being held Saturday, March 23rd at 1:00 pm at Shepherd of the Woods Church, 7860 Southside Blvd., Jacksonville FL 32256. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the Mission and Outreach fund at Shepherd of the Woods Church.



A private inurnment will be held at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens at a later date.



Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home,

Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home

