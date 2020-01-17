Mrs. Margaret W. Sapp, 91, passed away quietly on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center with her daughter at her side.
The graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road with the Rev. Dr. Jerry Sosebee and the Rev. Dr. Scott Davis officiating.
Born October 31, 1928 in Rock Hill, SC, Mrs. Sapp was the daughter of the late James Sidney Williams and the late Alma Ayers Williams. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 62 1/2 years, Paul Sapp; her brother, Sid Williams; and her sister, Deanna W. McDaniel. She attended the public schools of Rock Hill and was a proud member of the RHHS Class of 1946. She was retired from M. Lowenstein (Rock Hill Printing & Finishing) with 28 years of service.
She was a wonderful homemaker who enjoyed cooking, sewing and entertaining In retirement, she developed a love of reading and digging in the dirt. She was a lifelong member of Northside Baptist Church.
Surviving are her daughter, Pamela S. Williams (Rob) of Mitford, SC.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 pm-1:30 pm on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Sapp's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 17, 2020