Margaret "Pat" Sellers Dawkins, 91, passed away peacefully at home on October 28th, 2019 in Rock Hill.



Celebration of Life Service for Pat will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Park Baptist Church, 717 East Main Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730, with Reverend David Kiehn, officiating.



Pat was born February 10, 1928 to the late Melvin Sellers and the late Josie Freeman Sellers in Chesterfield, South Carolina. After moving to Rock Hill, she met and married the love of her life, Bob Dawkins, in 1949. She retired from Celanese where she worked in jet assembly and made many lifelong friendships. Pat and Bob made a beautiful life together traveling the world for his business trips and raising a daughter, Barbara Jane. They were active members of Park Baptist Church. In her later years Pat loved shopping and dining with her "Sister" Barbara Burris. She also was known for doting over her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-grandpets.



Pat is survived by her daughter, Barbara Jane McGuirt of Rock Hill; two grandchildren, Jonathan (Mary) McGuirt of Winston Salem, NC and Jodie (John) Hallman of Lancaster, SC; her two great-grandchildren, Addison (Kevin) Slaton and Kathlyn (Cody) Kyzer both of Columbia, SC. Pat was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bobby who she greatly missed each and every day after his passing. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Irene and Doris, and brothers Odis and WJ.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made in Pat's honor to Park Baptist Church, 717 East Main Street, Rock Hill, South Carolina 29730.



