Mrs. Margaret Shank Beamon, 81, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Atrium Health Pineville, NC.
A funeral mass for Mrs. Beamon will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Saint Anne Catholic Church, 1694 Bird Street, Rock Hill, SC with Fathers Fabio Refasco, Joseph Pearce, Fabio Aulisio officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park, 620 S. Cherry Road, Rock Hill. Visitation will be Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Anne Catholic Church from 4:30 to 6:00 PM.
Mrs. Beamon is survived by her husband, Edward C. Beamon; her daughters, Valerie B. Thomas (William Mitchell) of Nahunta, GA, Bridget B. Windell (Rick) of Rock Hill, Colleen Beamon of Rock Hill; her two granddaughters, Laura Anthony (Lavelle) and their son, Myles Montroy Anthony and Jordan Black of Rock Hill; her brother, Joseph Shank of Lakewood, CA; her sister, Sarah Kolakowski of McKeesport, PA. She was preceded in death by her brother, James Shank and a sister, Patricia Ornowski.
Memorials may be made in her name to St. Anne Catholic Church, 1694 Bird Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 3, 2019