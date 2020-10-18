Margaret J. Simon, 97, went to be with her Lord and Savior, in heaven, on Thursday, October 15, 2020.
A graveside service will be held for family and church friends on Sunday, October 18, 2020.
Born in Northampton, PA on September 23, 1923, Mrs. Simon was the daughter of the late Jerry Mohrey and the late Celesta Murphy Mohrey. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Simon and her son, Bruce Simon.
Margaret lived the American Dream. After graduating high school, she proudly served two years in the US Navy during WWII. When the war ended, she made her way to the boom town of Detroit, MI for work in the auto industry. At work she met her future husband, Joe. They married in December 1950 and were married for almost 53 years. Joe was a loving husband, great father and good man. Margaret loved him dearly and they had three children together.
In 1973, they relocated to Rock Hill. Shortly thereafter they found Ebenezer Presbyterian Church where both of them were dedicated and active members for over 45 years.
Margaret loved her Pennsylvania Dutch heritage. She loved to speak short phrases in "Penna Dutch" to anyone and everyone! She also had a "sassy" sense of humor with family, friends and strangers.
She loved her Lord Jesus Christ, her family and her country. She lived a good long life leaving behind a legacy of good, loving children, grand-children and even three great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her son, Richard Simon of Rock Hill; her daughter, Janice (Jack) Knocke of Fernandina Beach, FL; five grandchildren, Amber Rowe of Roswell, GA, Dustin Simon of Rock Hill, John Knocke and Andrea Pasquine, both of Woodstock, GA and Joseph Knocke of Marietta, GA; and three great-grandchildren, Sophia, Palmer and Clara.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Simon's name to Ebenezer ARP Church, 2132 Ebenezer Rd., Rock Hill, SC, 29732.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Simon family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
