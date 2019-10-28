Margaret Vardell Ritter (1928 - 2019)
Dunbar Funeral Home (Gervais)
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC
29205
(713)-522-5141
Obituary
Margaret Vardell Ritter, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Palmettos of Parklane in Columbia.

She was a graduate of Winthrop College, class of '49.

Margaret is survived by her son, Richard Hanckel Hair, Jr.; daughter, Renee Jervey Roy; granddaughters, Theodosia Nowell Logue, Judith Margaret Hair and Catherine Ravenel Roy; and great-granddaughter, Madeleine Moore Brown.

She is predeceased by her husband, Scott Arthur Ritter and daughter, Catherine Hair Rahmeier.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Herald on Oct. 28, 2019
