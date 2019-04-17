Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margie Bailiff Preston. View Sign

Mrs. Margie Bailiff Preston, 86, of Graham passed away at her residence on Sunday, April 14, 2019 following several years of declining health.



A native of Orange County, she was the wife of the late James David Bailiff and the late Donald E. Preston and the daughter of Waylon Pendergrass and Minnie Douglas Pendergrass, both deceased. Mrs. Preston retired from the U. S. Federal Government and was a volunteer with a local hospital in the Fort Mills, SC area and the Samaritan's Purse. She loved listening to music and dancing and was an avid bowler. Margie was a strong woman of faith.



Survivors include a daughter, Karen Pollock of the home; son, David W. Bailiff (Kathy) of Graham; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Bailiff Brown and sister, Kathleen P. Carroll.



A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at the Rich & Thompson Chapel in Graham on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. by Rev. Cecil Coats with the family receiving friends from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friendship Adult Day Services, 1946 Martin Street, Burlington, NC 27217 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Alamance-Caswell, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215.



