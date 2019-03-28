Margie Blackwell Worley (1929 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margie Blackwell Worley.

Mrs. Margie Blackwell Worley, 90, formerly of Fort Mill, SC, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at her home.

Graveside services will be 3:00 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Grandview Memorial Park - Hollis Lakes with Rev. Dale Welch officiating.

A native of Gaffney, SC Mrs. Worley was a daughter of the late William Dever Blackwell and Estelle Osment Blackwell.

Surviving are her three children, Sandra Kay Worley Bell of Lake Wylie, SC; Larry Worley of Fort Mill, SC and Terry Worley (Deb) of York, SC; a sister, Christine Hyder; six grandchildren, Deana Eubanks, Danny Worley, Jared Winchester, Billy Worley, Jacob Bell, Courtney English; 17 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Blackwell; a sister, Eula Curtis; a grandson, Stephen Worley (2001 - son of Larry Worley); an infant great-grandson, Wesley Worley (2008 - son of Danny Worley) and a granddaughter, Carrie Worley (2018 - daughter of Terry Worley).

Fort Mill Funeral Home is serving the family.
Funeral Home
Fort Mill Funeral Home - Fort Mill
120 Massey Street P.O. Box 895
Fort Mill, SC 29716
803-548-2900
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.