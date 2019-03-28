Mrs. Margie Blackwell Worley, 90, formerly of Fort Mill, SC, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at her home.
|
Graveside services will be 3:00 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Grandview Memorial Park - Hollis Lakes with Rev. Dale Welch officiating.
A native of Gaffney, SC Mrs. Worley was a daughter of the late William Dever Blackwell and Estelle Osment Blackwell.
Surviving are her three children, Sandra Kay Worley Bell of Lake Wylie, SC; Larry Worley of Fort Mill, SC and Terry Worley (Deb) of York, SC; a sister, Christine Hyder; six grandchildren, Deana Eubanks, Danny Worley, Jared Winchester, Billy Worley, Jacob Bell, Courtney English; 17 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Blackwell; a sister, Eula Curtis; a grandson, Stephen Worley (2001 - son of Larry Worley); an infant great-grandson, Wesley Worley (2008 - son of Danny Worley) and a granddaughter, Carrie Worley (2018 - daughter of Terry Worley).
Fort Mill Funeral Home is serving the family.
Fort Mill Funeral Home - Fort Mill
120 Massey Street P.O. Box 895
Fort Mill, SC 29716
803-548-2900
Published in The Herald on Mar. 28, 2019