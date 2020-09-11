Margie D Dawkins, 93, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at her home.
Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Grandview Memorial Park, 620 South Cherry Road, Rock Hill, SC with Reverend Darrel Weaver officiating.
Born in Rock Hill, March 1, 1927 Mrs. Dawkins was the daughter of the late Leander Weaver and the late Eva Funderburke Weaver. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Forrest Dawkins; her son, Forrest Randall Dawkins; four brothers, Gene, James, Marvin and Bobby; two sisters, Bonnie and Joyce. Mrs. Dawkins was retired from Merita Bakery after many years of service.
Mrs. Dawkins is survived by her two daughters, Debra Moss and Tami (Raymond) Jasinski both of Charlotte, NC; her son, Richard (Shirley) Dawkins of Gastonia, NC; her seven grandchildren; her nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; her two sisters, Jewell Allred of Rock Hill, SC and Dezerie Powell of Anderson, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Dawkins's name to York County Humane Society, 8177 Regent Parkway, Fort Mill, SC 29715.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
.