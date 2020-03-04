Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margie Mae (Strait) Pryor. View Sign Service Information Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-329-4141 Graveside service 10:00 AM Grandview Memorial Park Memorial service 11:00 AM St. Johns United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary





In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Haynes Pryor, her sisters, Peggy Herron and Sara Strait and her brother, Paul G. Strait, Jr.



Margie graduated from Rock Hill High School in 1942. She proudly worked for the Rock Hill Telephone Company for 44 years, starting as an operator before moving to various office clerk and service positions. She was a member of Saint Johns United Methodist Church for 71 years and served as acolyte director for over 30 years. Margie enjoyed gardening and keeping the yard and grounds around her home beautiful. Margie was a devoted Clemson fan and loved to attend Clemson football games for many years, first with her sisters accompanying her and later with her son Watson. Margie also enjoyed the week-long summer visits from her granddaughters Katie and Olivia when they were young.



She is survived by her son Watson Pryor (Mary); granddaughters Katie Pryor and Olivia Pryor; nieces and nephews, Janice Pryor, Thia Pryor, Eddie Strait (Rosie), Paula Hough (Mike), Randy Herron (Jo Ann), Eric Herron and Strait Herron (Brigette); many great nieces and nephews; and two great-great nieces and a nephew.



Services are scheduled for Saturday, March 7, 2020. A graveside burial service will be held at 10 A.M. at Grandview Memorial Park with a memorial service to follow at 11 A.M. at St. Johns United Methodist Church.



