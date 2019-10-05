Mrs. Marguerite Watkins, 76, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Catawba Baptist Church, 1450 S. Anderson Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730 with Reverend Dr. Ron Richardson officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:30-2:30 pm at the church. Interment will follow the service at Grandview Memorial Park-Cherry Road.
Mrs. Watkins was born in Bassfield, MS and was the daughter of the late Eldridge E. Wood, Jr. and Vivienne Marguerite King Wood. She was a retired hairdresser and a member of Catawba Baptist Church. Mrs. Watkins enjoyed spending time with family, camping, fishing and traveling.
Mrs. Watkins is survived by her husband Gary Watkins of the home; sons, Dennis Hudson (Sherrie) and Tim Hudson (Lisa) all of Mooresville, NC; Rodney Hudson (Amy), Butch Watkins (Charmie) and Chris Watkins all of Rock Hill; her daughters, Debbie Canup and Kay Wells (Tony) of Rock Hill; her sister, Loretta Wood of Bunker Hill, NC; ten grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Watkins' name to the Catawba Baptist Church, 1450 S. Anderson Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 5, 2019