Mariah "Penny" McQueen ROCK HILL - Mariah "Penny" McQueen passed away March 18, 2019 after a brief illness at the McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville, SC. She was 79 years old. Penny was born on May 2, 1939 in Prince Edward, Virginia and raised in Catersville, Virginia. She moved to Rock Hill, SC after her marriage to Dan McQueen, Sr. Penny worked for Rock Hill National Bank starting as a Teller and rising up to Branch Manager and eventually Vice President. She retired from Bank of America and then worked briefly for BB&T. Penny is preceded in death by her husband Dan McQueen, Sr., sister Sally Lilly and her parents Harry T. and Carroll D. Harrison. She will forever be missed by her two sons, Dan McQueen, Jr. (Kim) and Glenn McQueen (Shannon), 8 grandchildren, Kathryn Griffin (Chase), Jacob McQueen (Kaelah), Madison McQueen, Abbey McQueen, Emma McQueen, Michaela Setzer, Ty Setzer and Tanner Setzer, 5 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is survived by her brother Harry T. Harrison, Jr (Jean) and sister Peggy Moser (Phil). Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 30th at First Presbyterian Church in Rock Hill, SC at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends immediately after the service in the Family Life Center. In lieu of flowers the family request that Memorial Donations be made to McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville, SC.

