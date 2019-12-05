Mrs. Marian Ricks Brandon, 88, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Westminster Health and Rehab.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Forest Hills Cemetery, with Rev. Curtis Williams officiating. The family will receive friends at the home immediately following the service.
Born in Murphy, NC, Mrs. Brandon was the daughter of the late John Dillard Ricks and the late Grace Crisp Ricks. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Edward Brandon; and her brothers, Earl and John Dillard Ricks, Jr. She worked for Celanese. She was a loving wife, mother, Mow Maw and sister. She was a member of First Wesleyan Church in York.
Surviving are her daughter, Joan Brandon of Rock Hill; her son, Michael E. (Lisa) Brandon of Charlotte, NC; her granddaughter, Maggie E. Brandon of Charlotte, NC; her sister, Maxine Ricks (Fred) Williams of IN; her brother, Doug Ricks of IN; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Brandon's name to First Wesleyan Church, 1830 York Hwy, York, SC 29745 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959.
