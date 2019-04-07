Marian D. Taylor BATESBURG - Funeral Service for Marian Davis Taylor, 95, will be conducted 2:30 p.m. Tuesday with the Rev. Lisa Isenhower officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. prior to the service at the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church 113 N. Oak St. B-L, SC 29006 or Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House 2275 India Hook Rd. Rock Hill, SC 29732. Mrs. Taylor passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. Born in Batesburg, she was the daughter of the late Grover Cleveland and Pearl Franklin Davis. She was a faithful member of Faith Lutheran Church where she served on numerous committees and retired from Belk. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Surviving are her son, John (Diane) Taylor; grandchildren, Olivia (Austin) Taylor, Marion Brantley (Jamie) McNinch, and Christina Taylor (Matt) Whirley; and 5 great-grandchildren and 2 on the way. She was predeceased by her husband, Virgil Taylor; brothers, J. Harold, Leonard, and Thel Davis; sisters, Cleverta Davis and Ruby Risinger. Barr-Price.com (803)532-4411
Published in The Herald on Apr. 7, 2019