Marie Carson Robinson died on June 13, 2020, after a number of years of chronic illness and a brief stay in the hospital, at the age of 73. She was the daughter of Robert Steele Robinson and Mary Jo Rowell Robinson. She was born on July 19, 1946, in Lancaster, SC.
She was a graduate of Erskine College with a degree in Education. She taught until retirement in the Greenville City Schools. She was dedicated to her profession and was an active member of the Greenville Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church. She was devoted to her niece and nephews and their families and enjoyed celebrating holidays and special occasions with all her extended family. Her friends, with whom she often traveled, were a constant source of enjoyment.
Marie is survived by her brother, Dr. Robert J. Robinson and his wife, Mary, her niece, Lisa Senn and her husband, Mark, her nephews, Joe Robinson and his wife, Beth, Patrick Robinson and his wife, Heather eight grand nieces and nephews, and one great grand niece.
A graveside service will be announced at a later date.
Memorials may be made to a church or charitable cause of your choice.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
Published in The Herald on Jun. 18, 2020.