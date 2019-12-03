Marie Victoria Lees Sarolea, 88, of Rock Hill passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Pruitt Health Care, Rock Hill.
Marie was born on February 21, 1931 in Bronx, NY to the late John and Cathryn Brucher Lees. She was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church, Rock Hill.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Joe Sarolea and one daughter Jean Browne.
Survivors include her son Thomas Sarolea and fiance Patricia Ruff, daughters Joanne Evans and Carol Fitzgerald, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home. The family will greet friends following the service.
Online condolences may be registered at www.basscares.com
Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home is serving the Sarolea family.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 3, 2019