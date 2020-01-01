Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Williams Spoon. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-544-1412 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:45 PM McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marie Williams Spoon, 86, entered the Lord's rest peacefully on December 28, 2019, after a courageous battle with congestive heart failure. She was the last surviving of 10 children born to Rube W. Williams and Mary Susan Chandler Williams. She is also predeceased by her husband Billy Ray Spoon. Completing high school in 11 years, she began a career in bookkeeping, working for various companies in Charlotte. After meeting her dashing sailor Bill, they married and his job took him to Lumberton, and then Wilmington, where Steve and Mark were born.



In 1963, Bill and Marie came back to Charlotte with a partner and opened Jackson and Spoon Barbecue at 5524 South Boulevard. After 18 months, they bought out the partner and the business became Spoon's Barbecue. Marie Worked tirelessly beside Bill daily, came home and took care of the books, and still found time to be our loving and caring mom. She did anything that needed doing at the restaurant. After selling the business in 1987, and taking it back over in 1994, they spent the next 12 years operating the business together along with Mark. Steve Spoon Jr, joined them, learning the trade, and is operating the business to this day.



During their time away from the business, Bill and Marie loved to travel in their motor home and spend time at the beach. They took multiple cross country trips. Marie and Bill were members of Ebenezer ARP Church, After his passing, she enjoyed Sunday School and worship at Pineville Church of the Nazarene until her health limited her involvement.



She will be missed by family and friends. She leaves a legacy of faith, love, and determination. Surviving are sons Steve ( Katherine) of Fort Mill, and Mark ( Beth) of Chester County, 5 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.



Celebration of Marie's life will be Thursday, January 2, 2020 at McEwen Pineville at 2:00PM. Visitation will be 12:00PM-1:45PM there as well.



The Spoon family wishes to thank the staff and management at Morningside Rock Hill for their excellent care of Marie these last two years; thanks also to the nurses and aides with Providence care for their compassionate hospice care these last few weeks.



In lieu of flowers, please send a loving donation to Smile Train, , or .

