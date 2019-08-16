Mrs. Marie Wylie McDaniel, 97, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Hopewell Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church with Rev. William F. Blakely and Rev. Buzzy Elder officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends anytime at 1063 Durham Rd. Blackstock, SC.
Mrs. McDaniel was born January 03, 1922 in Blackstock , SC and was a daughter of the late James A. Wylie and Lula McGarity Wylie. She was a graduate of Blackstock High School and was a homemaker. Mrs. McDaniel was the oldest member of Hopewell Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church where she served as church treasure for many years. She was a mom for many of the community's young people and cherished all their visits. Mrs. McDaniel was the last of her eleven siblings.
She is survived by one daughter, Judy Sterling (Robert) of Blackstock, SC and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Hopewell Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, 672 Banks Weir Rd, Blackstock, SC 29014.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald on Aug. 16, 2019