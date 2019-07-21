Mariegene Gilchrist of Fort Mill, S.C., died peacefully in the loving embrace of her family on June 26, 2019, at Piedmont Medical Center. She was 79. In keeping with her wishes that friends and family celebrate her life rather than mourn her death, a funeral will not be held. Instead, friends wishing to pay their respects and share remembrances with the family are invited to an open house visitation at Marie's home on Sunday, July 28, from 1 - 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Animal Humane Society of York County.
Published in The Herald on July 21, 2019