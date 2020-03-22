Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Patricia Chisholm. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn Patricia Chisholm was born 2/25/56, Rock Hill SC. She graduated from Rock Hill High School. She started her career in private nursing, attended York Tech College and later Kings college to study nursing. She was employed by Presbyterian Hospital for many years and continued to work in health care until her health declined.



Marilyn loved people and continued to be an inspiration to her family, friends and strangers. She enjoyed church worship and was baptized at Mt. Prospect Baptist Church and later a member of Central Church of God. She enjoyed long car rides to see the beach and mountains. Her smile was like the sun. Marilyn is preceded in death by her father Lamar Chisholm, Sr., brother Lamar Chisholm, Jr,. Marilyn is survived by her mother, Margaret G.Chisholm, sister Geneva A Chisholm, brothers Haskell G.(Daphne) Chisholm, Patrick C.(Renee) Chisholm, aunt, Lucille Green Petty, uncle, Eddie Green, aunt Mary Chisholm, Janice Green and several neices, nephews and cousins. A funeral service will be held Wednesday March 25, 2020 at 1 o'clock PM at Mount Prospect Baptist Church in Rock Hill SC. It will begin with the viewing followed by the service.



Donations or flowers may be sent to 3813 Martele Dr, Mint Hill, NC. 28227.

Published in The Herald on Mar. 22, 2020

