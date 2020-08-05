Colonel (Ret) Marion Donald "Don" Garrett, USAF/ANG, 83, son of Wesley M. and Mary Cooper Garrett, passed away peacefully on July 23rd, 2020 following a valiant battle with an unexpected illness.



Don was born and raised in South Carolina, where he attended schools in Taylors, North Augusta and Furman University in Greenville.



After leaving Furman, Don enlisted in the Army and received infantry training at Fort Jackson in Columbia. In February of 1959, he entered the United States Air Force as an aviation cadet in the undergraduate pilot training program at Graham Air Base in Marianna, Florida. Don's basic training was served at Greenville AFB in Mississippi. Don received his commission and Air Force Wings on June 14, 1960 and was selected to fly fighter aircraft. He was trained in the F-100 aircraft at Luke AFB, Arizona and Nellis AFB, Nevada. Following completion of his advanced training in May of 1961, he was assigned to the 10th Tactical Fighter Squadron at Hahn AB, Germany, where he served as a fighter pilot and instructor pilot in the F-100 for a four-year tour of duty.



Returning to the States in 1965, Don completed pilot instructor training at Randolph AFB, Texas. Upon completion, he served in the Air Training Command as a flight instructor and academic instructor at Laughlin AFB, Texas until January of 1969. Don then separated from active duty and joined the 159th Fighter Interceptor Group, Louisiana Air National Guard in February of 1969. He served as a full-time interceptor pilot and completed the USAF Interceptor Weapons School at Tyndall AFB, Florida. When his unit converted to the F-100 aircraft, Don served as Chief of Standardization/Evaluation and was selected as Commander of the 122nd Tactical Fighter Squadron in July of 1971.



In July of 1973, Don transferred to the 116th Tactical Fighter Group, Georgia Air National Guard as Deputy Commander for Operations to direct that unit in the conversion to the F-100. He would later direct the conversion of the 116th Tactical Fighter Group to the F-105 "Wild Weasel" aircraft. In March of 1978, he was promoted to the rank of Colonel.



Colonel Garrett returned to the Louisiana ANG in June of 1979 as Commander of the 159th Tactical Fighter Group during that unit's conversion to the F-4 aircraft. He served as the Group Commander until July 1, 1983 and was then selected as the Air National Guard Advisor to the Commander, Twelfth Air Force Base, Bergstrom AFB, Texas.



Following that four-year active duty tour, Colonel Garrett was named as Commander of the 125th Fighter Interceptor Group by the Adjutant General of Florida. Colonel Garrett was a Command Pilot with over 5000 hours in the F-100, T-38, F-102, F-105, F-4 and F-16 aircraft, retiring after a stellar career in July of 1990.



Upon retirement, Don began a ten-year career with the FAA as an Aviation Safety Inspector, retiring in June of 2000.



Don is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 60 years, Jacqueline (Craft) Garrett, his daughter Robin Welsh, son Don Garrett, sister, Connie Triplett and brother-in law Gene, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



Don was an avid golfer and longtime member of the Fort Mill Golf Club, where his friends were many, and his nature competitive. He transitioned very quickly from the wild blue yonder to the lush green landscape that would eventually carry him home.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private "Celebration of Life" was held for family members. Don's final resting place will be in his beloved wife's family cemetery located in Raleigh, Mississippi where another "Celebration of Life" will be held for friends and family, complete with full military honors.



Don will be remembered as a beloved husband, father and hero who loved life as much as he loved his family and friends.



Palmetto Funeral Home of Fort Mill is serving the family of Marion Donald "Don" Garrett



