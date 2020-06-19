Marion "Hut" William Brown went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 21, 2020.



He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.



Hut is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Bonita Beverley Brown and his children, Teresa Williams (Ricky), Donna Harvey, Kelly Brown (William) and Tim Brown (Lora), as well as 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.



He is also survived by sisters, Peggy Summers, Pat Brewington, Cathy Allman (Tim), and brothers, Tom Brown (Cindy), and Roger Brown.



Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his mother, Annie White Brown, brother, Jim Brown, beloved granddaughter, Ashley Polkinghorn, and son-in-law, Jeff Harvey.



A memorial service will be held at 2 pm, June 20 at Bethel Baptist Church, 6381 Lake Wylie Road, Lake Wylie, SC.



A Simple Service of Gastonia is serving the Brown family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store