Marion William "Hut" Brown
Marion "Hut" William Brown went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 21, 2020.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

Hut is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Bonita Beverley Brown and his children, Teresa Williams (Ricky), Donna Harvey, Kelly Brown (William) and Tim Brown (Lora), as well as 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by sisters, Peggy Summers, Pat Brewington, Cathy Allman (Tim), and brothers, Tom Brown (Cindy), and Roger Brown.

Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his mother, Annie White Brown, brother, Jim Brown, beloved granddaughter, Ashley Polkinghorn, and son-in-law, Jeff Harvey.

A memorial service will be held at 2 pm, June 20 at Bethel Baptist Church, 6381 Lake Wylie Road, Lake Wylie, SC.

A Simple Service of Gastonia is serving the Brown family.

Published in The Herald on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
A Simple Service Burial & Cremation
451 Hospital Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 884-0150
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 18, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
June 18, 2020
Hut was a very good and nice man.

I enjoyed playing golf with him in the Parkdale Mills Golf League.

Wayne Coggins
wayne.coggins38@gmail.com
Wayne Coggins Sr
Coworker
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
