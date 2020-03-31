Marjorie Lois Scott, 95, of Fort Mill, SC passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was born December 19, 1924 in Altoona, PA, daughter of the late Paul R. and Mary R. Amick Edwards.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Dale W. Scott, Sr.; son, Dale W. Scott, II; and sister, Norma Scott.
Marjorie graduated from Altoona High School in 1942 and from the Altoona School for Secretaries in 1944. She married her beloved late husband, Dale W. Scott in 1945. Marjorie had many passions including entertaining friends, cooking, reading and gardening. She enjoyed corresponding through handwritten letters and cards. She taught Sunday School at Park Baptist Church. She was a member of the Home Group at Tega Cay Baptist Church. Also a member of CMI (Concert Ministries International), they were the first Christian group to be invited to sing a 2 hour concert in Kremlin, Russia. She was also invited to sing in Israel in David's Citadel twice. An active traveler, she went all over the US, Canada and made 4 trips to Hawaii.
She is survived by her son, Paul R. Scott and wife, Jean of Pomona, NJ; daughter, Linda K. Pfeifer and husband, Russell of Edison, NJ; grandchildren Paul Edward Scott, KathyLynn Gandhi, Debbie Landers, Donna Hodgins, Dale W Scott III, Gerald A Scott, and great grandchildren Kaili, Katrina, Kelcey and Emily Jennings, Coleman,Stephanie, and Maren Hodgins, and Kaiya, Cali and Dale Scott. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
She will be missed by her loving neighbors and friends who helped her so much, especially Dick/Wilma Davis, Conyous/Chuck Stegall, John/Bonita Jones and Bruce/Eugenia Taylor. Special thanks to her main caregivers Claudine and Johnie Mae and her loving hospice nurse LaVisa Brooks.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date and those times will be announced on the funeral home website.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church of your choice.
