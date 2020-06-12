Marjorie Liggins Sanders, formerly of Chester County, SC passed June 7, 2020 at her home in Philadelphia, PA. Graveside Services will be 12 noon Saturday July 13, 2020, at Zion Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery in Chester, SC. Viewing will be held at Chris King Memorial Chapel 121 Mobley Street Chester, SC on Saturday, July 13, 2020 from 10:00 am until 11:00am. Please visit the funeral home website for more information at www.christopherkingsfh.com. Funeral Services are entrusted to Chris King Memorial Chapel 121 Mobley Street Chester, South Carolina.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 12, 2020.