Ms. Marjory Jane McComb, 84, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at her home.
Born in Elmhurst, IL, Ms. McComb was the daughter of the late Hugh McComb and the late Jane Ann Cruikshank McComb. She was retired from Bell South, a member of the York County Quilters Guild, loved to read. and watch Charlie Chan movies.
Services for Ms. McComb will be 7:00 pm, Friday, September 27, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.
Ms. McComb is survived by her three sons, Glen Romb (Sandra) of Sharon, SC, Ralph Romb of Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Craig Romb of Rock Hill, SC; her daughter, Chrys Criminger (Tim) of Camden, SC; and her eight grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the York County Quilters Guild, Sisk Memorial Baptist Church, 115 Massey Street, Fort Mill, SC 29715 or The York County Humane Society, 8177 Regent Pkwy, Fort Mill, SC 29715.
