Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Bradley Black. View Sign





6:00 P.M. to 7:30 PM Tuesday, March 26 at Barron Funeral Home.



Mark was born September 1, 1990 in Rock Hill, SC. He was a graduate of Lewisville High School.



Throughout Mark's life he was continuously challenged with medical difficulties. Mark was always able to see beyond any challenge and inspire others with his zest for life and love for people. He always enjoyed a good debate on many issues. Mark loved to cook and fish and play basketball. He had a talent for winning the heart of the community. Mark was a family man. He held a special bond with his brothers and cousins. He was always a good hearted person with an interest in the wellbeing of others.



He is survived by his mother and step-father Michelle and Duane Harper of Ft. Lawn, SC;



father, Beech Black of Chester, SC; two brothers, Bryce Harper and Shane Harper both of Fort Lawn, SC; maternal grandparents, Faye "Granny" & Daniel "Paw- Paw" York of Richburg, SC; paternal step-mother, Gayle Cochran of Lancaster, SC; paternal step-grandfather, Gary "Pop" Harper of Lancaster, SC; God-mother, Patricia Johnson-Bates of Chester, SC and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Marvin "Snookie" Ferrell and his maternal great-grandfather, Samuel Ferrell, Sr.



Memorials may be made to Vocational Rehabilitation Lancaster, 1150 Roddey Drive, Lancaster, SC 29720. Please acknowledge your gift is in memory of Mark Black.



Online condolences may be made to the family at

Mr. Mark Bradley Black, 28, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at his home. The service will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in the Barron Funeral Chapel with Mrs. Patricia Johnson-Bates officiating. The interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from6:00 P.M. to 7:30 PM Tuesday, March 26 at Barron Funeral Home.Mark was born September 1, 1990 in Rock Hill, SC. He was a graduate of Lewisville High School.Throughout Mark's life he was continuously challenged with medical difficulties. Mark was always able to see beyond any challenge and inspire others with his zest for life and love for people. He always enjoyed a good debate on many issues. Mark loved to cook and fish and play basketball. He had a talent for winning the heart of the community. Mark was a family man. He held a special bond with his brothers and cousins. He was always a good hearted person with an interest in the wellbeing of others.He is survived by his mother and step-father Michelle and Duane Harper of Ft. Lawn, SC;father, Beech Black of Chester, SC; two brothers, Bryce Harper and Shane Harper both of Fort Lawn, SC; maternal grandparents, Faye "Granny" & Daniel "Paw- Paw" York of Richburg, SC; paternal step-mother, Gayle Cochran of Lancaster, SC; paternal step-grandfather, Gary "Pop" Harper of Lancaster, SC; God-mother, Patricia Johnson-Bates of Chester, SC and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Marvin "Snookie" Ferrell and his maternal great-grandfather, Samuel Ferrell, Sr.Memorials may be made to Vocational Rehabilitation Lancaster, 1150 Roddey Drive, Lancaster, SC 29720. Please acknowledge your gift is in memory of Mark Black.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Barron Funeral Home

133 Wylie Street

Chester , SC 29706

803-385-2119 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close