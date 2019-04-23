Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark C. Sikes. View Sign Service Information Whitesell Funeral Home - Rock Hill 975 Riverview Road Rock Hill , SC 29730 (803)-980-7444 Send Flowers Obituary

Mark Clifford Sikes, 52, of Fort Lawn, passed away suddenly Friday, April 19, 2019. He was born September 29, 1966 in Rock Hill, SC, son of the late Billy Sikes, Sr. and Carrie Golden Sikes.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Sikes.



Mark loved everyone and would go out of his way to help those in need, if at all possible. He loved his dog Bessie very dearly. He was a highly experience tower technician who trained many over the years, spreading the knowledge of his profession. He loved his wife and family unconditionally and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 18 years, Shelly Simmers Sikes; son, Eric Sikes of Statesboro, GA; daughter, Tiffany Sikes of Surf City, NC; grandsons, Alex and Colton Enos of Surf City, NC; brother, Billy Sikes, Jr. of St. Louis, Missouri; sister, Amy Sikes Hunter and husband, Danny of Waxhaw, NC; three nephews, Bradley and Brandon Cunnup and Cody Sikes; and many friends that became family.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 PM, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church of Indian Land with Pastor Ricky Cope officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.



Online condolences may be directed to:

Mark Clifford Sikes, 52, of Fort Lawn, passed away suddenly Friday, April 19, 2019. He was born September 29, 1966 in Rock Hill, SC, son of the late Billy Sikes, Sr. and Carrie Golden Sikes.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Sikes.Mark loved everyone and would go out of his way to help those in need, if at all possible. He loved his dog Bessie very dearly. He was a highly experience tower technician who trained many over the years, spreading the knowledge of his profession. He loved his wife and family unconditionally and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.He is survived by his beloved wife of 18 years, Shelly Simmers Sikes; son, Eric Sikes of Statesboro, GA; daughter, Tiffany Sikes of Surf City, NC; grandsons, Alex and Colton Enos of Surf City, NC; brother, Billy Sikes, Jr. of St. Louis, Missouri; sister, Amy Sikes Hunter and husband, Danny of Waxhaw, NC; three nephews, Bradley and Brandon Cunnup and Cody Sikes; and many friends that became family.A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 PM, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church of Indian Land with Pastor Ricky Cope officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.Online condolences may be directed to: www.whitesellfuneralhome.net Published in The Herald on Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close