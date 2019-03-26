Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Dickson. View Sign

Mark W. Dickson LITTLE RIVER, SC - Mark W. Dickson of Little River, SC passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Roper Hospice Cottage in Mt. Pleasant, SC. Mark was the son of Dave and the late Judy Dickson. Mark leaves behind his father, Dave Dickson; his brother, Michael Dickson (Carman) of Charleston, SC; his brother, Rhett Dickson of Little River, SC; nephews Dillon, Robert, and Parks; nieces Haley (Jessey) and Bridget; and great niece Saylor. The family will be receiving friends at the residence of Laine Dickson, 3725 Golf Ave., Little River, SC, in the Eagles Nest subdivision, on Tuesday, March 26, from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. A memorial service for Capt. Mark will be scheduled in early summer. The family thanks all our friends for their prayers and love during this sad time.

