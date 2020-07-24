1/
Mark Edward Chariker
1933 - 2020
Mark Edward Chariker, 86, of Clover, SC, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at CaroMont Health, Gastonia, NC.

A graveside service will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens, York, SC. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.

Mr. Chariker was born December 21, 1933 in Clover, SC to the late William Albert and Elsie Mae Tate Chariker. He was a U. S. Navy Veteran of the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Guadelupe Rios Chariker, a sister Estelle C. Camp, and brothers, William Kenneth Chariker and Raymond Albert Chariker.

Survivors are his daughter Delia R. Chariker; sons Mark E. Chariker, MD, M. Randall Chariker, Ryan D. Chariker, David A. Chariker, and Sean K. Chariker; grandchildren Tyler Ryan Chariker, Mark Garret Chariker, and Delaney Chariker.

Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com

M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Chariker.

Published in The Herald on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Lakeview Memory Gardens,
