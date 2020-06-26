Marshall Neil "Bip Bop" Dickson Sr.
1955 - 2020
Marshall Neil Dickson "Bip Bop", Sr. 65, of Columbia, SC, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Hickory Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Goodwin officiating.

Neil was born on January 20, 1955 in York, SC. He was the son of the late Marshall M. Dickson and Mazie Wilkerson Dickson. He attended First Baptist Church in Columbia.

He is survived by his wife, Tonia Hefner Dickson, daughter, Amber Michelle Dickson, son, Marshall Neil Dickson, II, sister, Karen Wyatt (Kyle), and numerous nieces and nephews.

In memory of Marshall Neil Dickson, Sr., memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 6000 Fairview Rd. Suite 200 Charlotte, NC 28210.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Dickson family.

Published in The Herald on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Hickory Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
