Marshall Rollan Parker, 65, of Clover, SC, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Bratton Funeral Home with Rev. Ted Cole and Rev. Steve Shannon officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens in York, SC. The family will receive friends at Bratton Funeral Home on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 6-8 PM.
Marshall was a son of the late William Arthur Parker and Betty Jane Childers Parker. He was preceded in death by his former wife, Brenda Painter Parker.
Marshall is survived by his wife, Barbara Robinson Parker, two daughters, Bobbie Jo Parker Moss, Billie Jo Parker Southard (Matt), son, William Kevin Parker (Heather), brother, Alan Douglas Parker, two sisters, Cynthia Kay O'Neil, Eula Renee Jenkins, nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 24, 2020