Martha Elizabeth "Martha Beth" Blackmon Sturgis, wife of William Beaufort Sturgis, died on November 2, 2019.
She was born in Rock Hill South Carolina to the late William Denver Blackmon and Louise McDowell Blackmon.
Martha Beth was married to her childhood sweetheart and love of her life. She would like to be remembered as a faithful wife, loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, a true friend and servant of the Lord.
In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by her sons, William Randolph and his wife Susan Gay Sturgis, Richard Allen and his wife Joy Clark Sturgis, and Mark Beaufort and his wife Teresa Saltz Sturgis; and grandchildren, William Beaufort Sturgis, II and his wife Abigail, Brandon Christopher Sturgis and and his fiance Lindsey Russell, Peter Jameson Sturgis and his wife Rebecca, Martha Elizabeth Sturgis Nelson and her husband Scott, James Patrick Sturgis, Clark Hendrix Sturgis, and Lessie Brooke Sturgis; two great grandchildren, William Beaufort Sturgis, III, and Nicholas James Nelson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jeffery Scott Sturgis and her brother, William Denver Blackmon, Jr.
A visitation will be held in Harper Chapel of First Presbyterian Church from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Main Sanctuary. The burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Visitation Ministry, 200 West Washington St., Greenville, SC 29601
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 5, 2019