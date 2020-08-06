1/
Martha Jordan Mobley
1943 - 2020
Mrs. Martha Jordan Mobley, age of 76, of 442 Hall Street, Rock Hill, SC passed away July 31, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.

She was born August 5, 1943 in Chester County to the late James Jordan and Mae Lee Jordan.

Mrs. Mobley retired from Lance Inc. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was a great woman and loving mother who we are going to miss dearly.

She is survived by her son, Bobby Jordan of Rock Hill, SC, daughters, Shirley Stitt of Charlotte, NC, Betty Caldwell, Margaret Hunt both of Rock Hill, SC, sons, James Mobley, and John Mobley of Rock Hill, SC; one brother, James Jordan (Leola) of Charlotte, NC; four sisters, Betty McCorey, Henrietta Jordan, Janice Jordan, Emily Jordan, all of Rock Hill, SC, three step-sisters of Richburg, SC ; thirteen grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., at Parker Funeral Home. Funeral service is at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Parker Funeral Home. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Herald on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Parker Funeral Home
AUG
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Parker Funeral Home
Parker Funeral Home
870 Saluda Street
Rock Hill, SC 29730
803-329-1414
