1/1
Martha McCollum Ramsey
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Martha Genola McCollum Ramsey, 83, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Piedmont Medical Center.

Mrs. Ramsey was a native of Rock Hill, SC and was a daughter of the late Edward McCollum and Effie Cooper McCollum. She was a retired cafeteria worker who worked in the Rock Hill School District. She was a member of Westerly Hill Baptist Church, Fort Mill, SC.

Surviving are her four brothers, Marvin McCollum, Roger McCollum (Charlene), Tommy McCollum (Pam) and Ricky McCollum (Rhonda); and three sisters, Linda Gibson (Bud), Vickie Baucom (Buddy) and Sue McElroy (Dale). She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Ramsey, Sr.; a son, Gene Howard Ramsey, Jr.; a daughter, and Kelly Gene Ramsey.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Her family would like to thank her neighbors for all their prayers and kindness that has been expressed.

Memorial services will be planned at a later date.

Whitesell Funeral Home is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitesell Funeral Home - Rock Hill
975 Riverview Road
Rock Hill, SC 29730
803-980-7444
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved