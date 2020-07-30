Mrs. Martha Genola McCollum Ramsey, 83, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Piedmont Medical Center.



Mrs. Ramsey was a native of Rock Hill, SC and was a daughter of the late Edward McCollum and Effie Cooper McCollum. She was a retired cafeteria worker who worked in the Rock Hill School District. She was a member of Westerly Hill Baptist Church, Fort Mill, SC.



Surviving are her four brothers, Marvin McCollum, Roger McCollum (Charlene), Tommy McCollum (Pam) and Ricky McCollum (Rhonda); and three sisters, Linda Gibson (Bud), Vickie Baucom (Buddy) and Sue McElroy (Dale). She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Ramsey, Sr.; a son, Gene Howard Ramsey, Jr.; a daughter, and Kelly Gene Ramsey.



She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Her family would like to thank her neighbors for all their prayers and kindness that has been expressed.



Memorial services will be planned at a later date.



Whitesell Funeral Home is serving the family.



