Martha Carter Miller, 92, of York, SC, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 peacefully at her home.



A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Rose Hill Cemetery in York with the Reverend Tom McPhail officiating. The family will receive friends from 3-5 PM Monday at the family's home.



Martha was born on October 5, 1927 in Neely's Creek, SC. She was the daughter of the late Edward Carli Carter, Sr. and Lona Hoffman Carter. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in York where she was an honorary lifetime member of the Presbyterian Women. Martha was the owner and operator of Miller's Children Shop and Calvary Bible Bookstore.



She is survived by her daughter, Deborah M. Lowe, son, Steven Carter Miller (Orren), sister, Mary Ann Boyd, sister in law, Beth Miller, grandsons, Grant Miller (Morgan), Jordan Miller, Robert Lowe (Kevin), Jonathan Lowe (Loretta), great granddaughter, Brynn Miller, and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Earne Quinn Miller, sisters, Evelyn Matthews, Erlene Cochran, Carolyn Thomas, Irene Plyler, and brother, Edward Carli Carter, Jr.



In memory of Martha Miller, memorials may be made to the Presbyterian Women at First Presbyterian Church, 10 W. Liberty St, York, SC 29745 or to Kindred Hospice, 223 S. Herlong Ave. Ste 120 Rock Hill, SC 29732.



