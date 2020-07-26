1/
Martha Ratterree
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Martha Ann Collins Ratterree, 76, of Catawba passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:45 PM Tuesday, July 28, 2020 with the service starting at 2:00 PM at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel 355 East White St. Rock Hill. The burial will be at Old Friendship Methodist Church Cemetery, on Old Friendship Road Rock Hill.

A native of Rock Hill, Mrs. Ratterree was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Carl J. Ratterree; her brothers, Roy, Floyd, Jerry, Robert Collins; and her parents, Sam Calvin Collins and Lois Marie Fields Collins. She was a inserter for the Evening Herald in Rock Hill and a member of Roddey Baptist Church in Catawba.

She leaves behind her daughter, Brenda K Wright of Catawba; sister, Alice Collins; brothers, Gene (Bonnie), Bill (Darlene), Bobby, Jimmy, Ricky, and Kenny.

Memorials may be made to the York County Humane Society 8177 Regent Pkwy, Fort Mill, SC 29715.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved