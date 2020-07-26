Martha Ratterree

Mrs. Martha Ann Collins Ratterree, 76, of Catawba passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:45 PM Tuesday, July 28, 2020 with the service starting at 2:00 PM at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel 355 East White St. Rock Hill. The burial will be at Old Friendship Methodist Church Cemetery, on Old Friendship Road Rock Hill.
A native of Rock Hill, Mrs. Ratterree was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Carl J. Ratterree; her brothers, Roy, Floyd, Jerry, Robert Collins; and her parents, Sam Calvin Collins and Lois Marie Fields Collins. She was a inserter for the Evening Herald in Rock Hill and a member of Roddey Baptist Church in Catawba.
She leaves behind her daughter, Brenda K Wright of Catawba; sister, Alice Collins; brothers, Gene (Bonnie), Bill (Darlene), Bobby, Jimmy, Ricky, and Kenny.
Memorials may be made to the York County Humane Society 8177 Regent Pkwy, Fort Mill, SC 29715.
