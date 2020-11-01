1/1
Martha Reba Gambrell
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Martha Reba Gambrell, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, October 28 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital Murrells Inlet, SC

Mrs. Gambrell was born on June 9, 1933 in Union County, SC and the daughter of the late Carl and Pearl Wells Lewis. Her last employment was a customer service associate at Red Rocket Fireworks in Fort Mill and retired from K-Mart Store in Rock Hill. Reba enjoyed spending her time with family pets and friends, especially those friends at Reds Grill and her Bingo family at the Rock Hill American Legion. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gambrell was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest C. Gambrell, Sr. (Buck); her sons, Ernest C. Gambrell, Jr. (Butch), Ricky C. Gambrell, and Robert W. Gambrell (Wayne); her daughter, Anita G. Stone; her sister, Frances Lewis; and her brothers, William O. Lewis (Bill), Dolly E. Lewis, James Lewis (Jim), Ralph E. Lewis (Dick), Carl H. Lewis (Hennis), and Thomas C. Lewis (Tom).

Services for Mrs. Gambrell will be held 11:00 am, Monday, November 2, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road with Reverend Jerry Devinney officiating. Burial will follow at Laurelwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:30 pm until 5:00 pm, Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the funeral home.

Mrs. Gambrell is survived by her son, Randy E. Lewis (Valeria) of Whitmire, SC; her daughters, Barbara Rhodes (Bill) of Charlotte, NC, Libby McKee (Marty Nance) of Whitmire, SC and Cynthia Wasmund (Steve) of Cedar Lake, IN; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
03:30 - 05:00 PM
Greene Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Service
11:00 AM
Greene Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved