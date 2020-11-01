Mrs. Martha Reba Gambrell, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, October 28 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital Murrells Inlet, SC
Mrs. Gambrell was born on June 9, 1933 in Union County, SC and the daughter of the late Carl and Pearl Wells Lewis. Her last employment was a customer service associate at Red Rocket Fireworks in Fort Mill and retired from K-Mart Store in Rock Hill. Reba enjoyed spending her time with family pets and friends, especially those friends at Reds Grill and her Bingo family at the Rock Hill American Legion. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gambrell was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest C. Gambrell, Sr. (Buck); her sons, Ernest C. Gambrell, Jr. (Butch), Ricky C. Gambrell, and Robert W. Gambrell (Wayne); her daughter, Anita G. Stone; her sister, Frances Lewis; and her brothers, William O. Lewis (Bill), Dolly E. Lewis, James Lewis (Jim), Ralph E. Lewis (Dick), Carl H. Lewis (Hennis), and Thomas C. Lewis (Tom).
Services for Mrs. Gambrell will be held 11:00 am, Monday, November 2, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road with Reverend Jerry Devinney officiating. Burial will follow at Laurelwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:30 pm until 5:00 pm, Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Gambrell is survived by her son, Randy E. Lewis (Valeria) of Whitmire, SC; her daughters, Barbara Rhodes (Bill) of Charlotte, NC, Libby McKee (Marty Nance) of Whitmire, SC and Cynthia Wasmund (Steve) of Cedar Lake, IN; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
