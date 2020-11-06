1/1
Martha Tinker Helms
1947 - 2020
Martha Tinker Helms
July 8, 1947 - November 4, 2020
York, South Carolina - Mrs. Martha Jane Tinker Helms, 73, of 2953 Chester Hwy., York, SC, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at home surround by family after a brief battle with cancer.
The family will receive friends 12:30 pm, Friday, November 6, 2020 at Whitesell Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow in the chapel at 2:00 pm with Rev. Nick Vinesett, Sam Murphy, and Thomas Campbell officiating. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery.
Martha was born July 8, 1947 to the late Lawrence and Wilma Crawford Tinker in Rock Hill, SC. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Helms was preceded in death by her husband, Randle Helms; her sisters, Margaret Rowel, Euretha Gordon, Polly Patterson, and Robbie Ballard; her brother, Charles Tinker, son-in-law, Jack Stegall and granddaughter, Tara Stegall.
Surviving are her children, Randy and Kim Helms, Renee Helms (Jamie), Cherry Stegall (Dan), and Tammy Gardner; her sister, Bea Surrart and Ruth Ann Langley; brothers, David Tinker and Jimmy Tinker; grandchildren, Thomas Campbell (Lena), Justin Helms, Dakota Plyer (Katie), Stephanie Call (Joe), Kassidy Plyler, Quinton Dorman (Allison), Ciara Stegall (Anna), Zach Plyler (Samantha), Jessica Husdon (Jay), Maurice Rhinehart, Brent Shoemake, and 16 great-grandchildren. Special nieces, Darlene Simon and Wanda Sanders.
The family would like to thank Providence Care and Tammy Gardner for the wonderful care they provided to Mrs. Helms.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Providence House Calls, 500 Lakeshore Pkwy., Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Whitesell Funeral Home is serving the family.


Published in The Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
12:30 PM
Whitesell Funeral Home - Rock Hill
NOV
6
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Whitesell Funeral Home - Rock Hill
Funeral services provided by
Whitesell Funeral Home - Rock Hill
975 Riverview Road
Rock Hill, SC 29730
803-980-7444
