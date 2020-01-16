Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin Roller Sr.. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Send Flowers Obituary





A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 3:00 PM in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby, 4071 Macon Rd, Columbus, Georgia. Family will visit with friends beginning at 2:00 PM until time of the service in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby.



Martin Benjamin Roller, Sr. was born on November 9, 1919 in Cedar Gap, Missouri to the late Laudie E. Roller and Grace Spain Roller. He faithfully served his country during World War II and the Korean War in the United States Army. Martin was the recipient of the Purple Heart during his service. He retired from the Army and settled in Columbus, Georgia where he was the owner and operator of the 7-11 store on S. Lumpkin Road. Upon retiring from his store, he traveled and later married Mary "Jean" Roller and moved to South Carolina.



He is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Mary "Jean" Roller; his stepchildren: Beverly Joan Rich (Rick) of Sharon, South Carolina and Jackie Dawn Clack (Wayne) of Chester, South Carolina; grandchildren: Taylor Keith Gates, Heather Lunsford, Leigh Roller, Jason Boals, and Tracy Lynn Helfrich; multiple great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.



Martin was preceded in death by other than his parents, his daughter, Cynthia Dee Roller and step daughter, Patricia Jean Rich.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home of York is helping Striffler-Hamby Mortuary of Columbus, GA, serve the Roller family.

Martin Benjamin Roller, Sr. was born on November 9, 1919 and passed away on January 12, 2020 in South Carolina at the age of 100.A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 3:00 PM in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby, 4071 Macon Rd, Columbus, Georgia. Family will visit with friends beginning at 2:00 PM until time of the service in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby.Martin Benjamin Roller, Sr. was born on November 9, 1919 in Cedar Gap, Missouri to the late Laudie E. Roller and Grace Spain Roller. He faithfully served his country during World War II and the Korean War in the United States Army. Martin was the recipient of the Purple Heart during his service. He retired from the Army and settled in Columbus, Georgia where he was the owner and operator of the 7-11 store on S. Lumpkin Road. Upon retiring from his store, he traveled and later married Mary "Jean" Roller and moved to South Carolina.He is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Mary "Jean" Roller; his stepchildren: Beverly Joan Rich (Rick) of Sharon, South Carolina and Jackie Dawn Clack (Wayne) of Chester, South Carolina; grandchildren: Taylor Keith Gates, Heather Lunsford, Leigh Roller, Jason Boals, and Tracy Lynn Helfrich; multiple great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.Martin was preceded in death by other than his parents, his daughter, Cynthia Dee Roller and step daughter, Patricia Jean Rich.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com Bratton Funeral Home of York is helping Striffler-Hamby Mortuary of Columbus, GA, serve the Roller family. Published in The Herald on Jan. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close