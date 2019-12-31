Mr. Marvin Franklin Henson, 82, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at his home.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:30 PM Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel with the graveside service starting at 3:00 PM on Thursday, at Grandview Memorial Park Cherry Rd. Rock Hill. Rev. Mark Collins will officiate services.
Born in Shelby, NC, Mr. Henson was the son of the late, Brice Franklin Henson and Pauline Leigh Henson. He was a member of Woodvale Baptist Church, National Guard Veteran, worked at the Rock Hill Printing and Finishing Company, and retired from Star Paper Tube. His hobbies include working on cars and woodworking.
Survivors include his wife, Margie Westmoreland Henson; son, Jeffrey Henson (Lynn); sister, Linda Williams; grandchildren, Heather Henson DeJesus (Andres) and Andrew Henson (Katelyn); great grandchildren, Zoey and Donte DeJesus, and Parker and Ava Henson; caregiver, Terri Scott.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Woodvale Baptist Church 1538 Springsteen Road Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 31, 2019