Marvin J. Kossmann
October 22, 2020
St. Louis, Missouri - Mr. Marvin J. Kossmann, age 85, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was born on April 24, 1935 in St. Louis, Missouri a son of the late Eugene Kossmann and Cecelia Heet Kossmann and was the husband of Kathleen Thomas McPherson. Mr. Kossmann enjoyed gardening, traveling, going to the shooting range, and doing woodworking. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and American Legion and a current member and trustee of the VFW Post 12136 Honor Guard in Indian Land, SC. Mr. Kossmann proudly served his country in the United States Army in Korea. After returning from Korea, he began his career as a high school teacher. He later changed careers and worked and retired from the federal government. Mr. Kossmann loved his family dearly and enjoyed his time with them.
Mr. Kossmann is survived by his wife of 25 years, Kathy McPherson; his son, Peter Kossmann; his daughter, Beth Tivol (David Harrison); a step-son, Brian McPherson (Electa); a step-daughter, Heather McPherson; four grandchildren, Naomi Harrison, Ben Harrison, Cameron McPherson, and Olivia McPherson; a sister, Jackie Ingalls; a sister-in-law, Donna Kossman; and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Kossmann was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Richard Kossmann; and a brother-in-law, Bill Ingalls.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Mr. Kossmann will be 2:00 pm, Friday, October 30, 2020 at The Chapel of Burgess Funeral Home officiated by Rev. Larry Helm.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 pm, one hour prior to the service, at Burgess Funeral Home. Donations may be made in Marvin's name to VFW Post 12136 Honor Guard, 57181 Nightingale Way, Indian Land, SC 29707 or the American Cancer Society
, 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210.
