Mr. Marvin Eugene Ledbetter, Sr. 85, passed away, Thursday, May 16, 2019 at his home.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Rd. Rock Hill, 29732 with Rev. Barry Yates and Rev. Jay Rebsamen officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
Born in Cleveland County, NC, Mr. Ledbetter was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Edward Ledbetter and Macie Elizabeth Ramsey Ledbetter; brothers, William, James, Daniel, John, Dave, Harvey and Tommie Ledbetter; his sisters, Bertha Henson and Carolyn Hinson. He was a member of West End Baptist Church, he retired from the Celanese Corporation after 38 years and was a US Army Veteran serving during the Korean War.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Edith Sapp Ledbetter; son, Marvin E. "Gene" Ledbetter, Jr. of Rock Hill; daughter, Melanie Cook (Jerrell) of York; grandchildren, Chason Meacham (April), Susan Alexander, and Charles Meacham; great grandchildren, Tucker Alexander, Kylie and James Meacham, and Kynlee Benson.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731 or to West End Baptist Church, PO Box 36038 Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Published in The Herald on May 18, 2019