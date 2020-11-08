1/1
Marvin McCollum
1945 - 2020
Marvin McCollum
April 17, 1945 - November 4, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - James Marvin McCollum, 75, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Grandview Memorial Park - Hollis Lake Road, Rock Hill, SC with Reverend Stan DeGraw officiating.
Born in Rock Hill, SC, Marvin was the son of the late Edward Bill McCollum and the late Effie Cooper McCollum. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Craig McCollum, his sister, Olie McCollum Ramsey. He was retired from Celanese Corporation with over 30 years of service.
Surviving are his daughter, Lisa (Benny) Webb of McConnells; his son, Ty McCollum of Rock Hill; his grandchildren, Amber (Ray) Oxendine of Rowland, NC, Ryan (Nichole) Webb and Alexis (Ryan) Malky of York, SC; his six great-grandkids, Zoe and Raylan Oxendine, Alayah and Myles Webb, Gracelynn and Lilliayna Malky; three brothers, Roger (Charlene) McCollum, Tommy (Pam) McCollum both of Rock Hill, Ricky (Rhonda) McCollum of Fort Mill, SC; three sisters, Lynda (Bud) Gibson and Vickie (Buddy) Baucom both of Rock Hill, Sue (Dale) McElroy of Edgemoor, SC.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Grandview Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
